How Golden Globe Winner Elisabeth Moss Took on the Patriarchy, from Mad Men to Handmaid's Tale

Elisabeth Moss took home the Golden Globe on Sunday night for her role as Offred, a quiet but shrewd rebel against a horrifically patriarchal society, in The Handmaid’s Tale.

It’s not the first time Moss, 35, has played a resourceful woman in a male-dominated setting: She was nominated for multiple awards as secretary-turned-copywriter Peggy in Mad Men and previously won a Golden Globe for her portrayal of a detective bent on solving a young girl’s murder in Top of the Lake.

“She’s the everyman. She’s just trying to do the right thing and achieve her goals. She’s a good person, and I think do identify with that and want her to succeed,” Moss told PEOPLE in 2008 of Peggy. “I think she is very ambitious … Peggy is a junior copywriter in a man’s world, and those are some big issues to deal with.”

Although all three characters are strong female leads, Moss has said she doesn’t necessarily gravitate to parts because they are feminist.

“I find myself getting slightly tripped up because I am a feminist, and I’m not ashamed of it,” she told TIME in April while discussing The Handmaid’s Tale. “But that’s not why I chose this role. I did it because it’s a complex character.”

Still, she loved the fact that one of her pivotal Mad Men scenes — when Peggy confidently struts into her new office, sunglasses on, cigarette sticking out of her mouth — became a feminist meme.

“She’s walking down the hall, and she’s carrying a box of her things and wearing sunglasses, doesn’t give a sh-t and has made this giant leap because it takes place in the ’60s,” she said. “I’m super-proud to have been part of a moment that people can gain any inspiration from or connect with women’s rights.”

The 75th annual Golden Globes were presented live on NBC from the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California, on Sunday.