Watch and Swoon as Diane Kruger and Norman Reedus Kiss at the Golden Globes

Norman Reedus and Diane Kruger made their red carpet debut as a couple for the first time on Sunday evening at the 75th annual Golden Globe Awards in Los Angeles.

The Walking Dead star and the German actress, who went public with their relationship earlier this year, were dressed in black to promote the Time’s Up initiative, and Reedus wore both a “Time’s Up” pin and a “He For She” pin.

To donate to the Time’s Up Legal Defense Fund, which will provide subsidized legal support to women and men in all industries who have experienced sexual harassment, assault, or abuse in the workplace, visit its GoFundMe page. Learn more about Time’s Up, an organization of women in entertainment combating sexual harassment and inequality, on its website.

Kruger attended the ceremony in support of German drama In the Fade, in which she stars. When the movie was announced as the winner of the Best Foreign Language Film category, the couple shared a brief, celebratory kiss, a rare moment of PDA for the often private pair.

“I am so privileged to do what I love, and thank you for elevating this movie, even though it’s foreign language,” Kruger said in her acceptance speech.

Kruger and Reedus met on the set of 2015 flick Sky in which Kruger’s character embarks on a journey of self-discovery after leaving her husband and striking up a romance with Reedus’ character, Diego.

The 75th annual Golden Globes were presented live on NBC from the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California, on Sunday.