Caitriona Balfe is engaged, PEOPLE can exclusively confirm.

Balfe showed off her new sparkler at the Golden Globes on Sunday night (get a close-up view here).

“It happened over the break. I’m very happy,” she told PEOPLE.

The Outlander actress, 38, has been dating Tony McGill for nearly two years. Though they have kept their relationship out of the public eye, the two were photographed together at the 2017 Oscar Wilde Awards in February. He also accompanied her at Jodie Foster’s Hollywood Star ceremony in 2016.

They were first seen together in 2015 when a friend shared an Instagram video of Balfe sitting on McGill’s lap.

@caitrionabalfe local entertainment ! A post shared by Donal Brophy (@donaljbrophy) on Jan 1, 2015 at 10:23am PST

Along with her engagement, Balfe is also celebrating her Golden Globe nomination for best performance by an actress in a television series, drama, for her starring role in the Starz romantic drama.

The actress was one of many to don black in support of the Time’s Up initiative, which aims to fight sexual harassment, assault and inequality for women in all kinds of workplaces.

The 75th annual Golden Globes were presented live on NBC from the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California, on Sunday.