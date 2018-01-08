Reese Witherspoon Honors 'Brave' Abuse Victims While Accepting Golden Globe for Big Little Lies

It was a huge night for Big Little Lies.

The popular HBO spring drama won best limited series or television movie at Sunday’s Golden Globe Awards, adding to its impressive list of already-earned accolades for the night and beating out Feud: Bette and Joan, Fargo, Top of the Lake: China Girl and The Sinner.

“This show is so much about the life we present to the world that could be very different than the life we live behind closed doors,” star and executive producer Reese Witherspoon said as the cast and crew took the stage to accept the award.

“I want to thank everyone who broke their silence this year, and spoke up about abuse and harassment — you are so brave,” she added. “And hopefully, shows like this, more will be made, so people out there who are feeling silenced by harassment, discrimination, abuse … time is up. We see you. We hear you. And we will tell your stories.”

Nicole Kidman, Shailene Woodley and Reese Witherspoon in Big Little Lies Hilary Bronwyn Gayle/courtesy of HBO

To donate to the Time’s Up Legal Defense Fund, which will provide subsidized legal support to women and men in all industries who have experienced sexual harassment, assault, or abuse in the workplace, visit its GoFundMe page. Learn more about Time’s Up, an organization of women in entertainment combating sexual harassment and inequality, on its website.

Big Little Lies won in every category it was nominated in. Nicole Kidman, Alexander Skarsgård and Laura Dern all took home statues for their roles on the show, while Shailene Woodley and Witherspoon were also nominated.

Thanking Witherspoon and her actors, Kidman said in her acceptance speech for best actress in a limited series or television movie, “We did this because of our friendship, our creative union and our support of each other. And I love you.”

She added, “Laura Dern, Shailene, Zoe [Kravitz], we sat at a table and pledged allegiance to each other and commitment to each other and this is ours to share. Wow, the power of women.”

Nicole Kidman wins for Big Little Lies NBC

Skarsgård echoed Kidman’s sentiments while accepting the award for best supporting actor in a series, limited series or television movie, saying, “I am here tonight because I had the privilege of working with a group of extraordinarily talented women.”

“Nicole, I love you,” he said while addressing Kidman, who played his abused wife in the series. “Thank you for making this the greatest experience of my career.”

The 75th annual Golden Globes were presented live on NBC from the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California, on Sunday.