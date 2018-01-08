Rachel Brosnahan Wins Best TV Comedy Actress at Globes for The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel: 'Hi Oprah!'

And the Golden Globe Award goes to … Rachel Brosnahan!

The actress took home the statue for best actress in a television series, comedy or musical during Sunday night’s award show for her role in the Amy Sherman-Palladino-created Amazon series The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.

“This is a story about a bold and brilliant and complicated woman, and I am endlessly proud to be a part of it,” Brosnahan said during her acceptance speech.

The actress also allowed herself a more lighthearted moment during the acceptance speech, looking down at the crowd and excitedly declaring “Hi, Oprah!”

This is Brosnahan’s first Golden Globe nomination and win. Her show was also nominated for best television series comedy. She was previously Emmy nominated for her supporting role on Netflix’s House of Cards.

To donate to the Time’s Up Legal Defense Fund, which will provide subsidized legal support to women and men in all industries who have experienced sexual harassment, assault, or abuse in the workplace, visit its GoFundMe page. Learn more about Time’s Up, an organization of women in entertainment combating sexual harassment and inequality, on its website.

Oprah aside, Brosnahan stayed mostly serious during her speech, and acknowledged the Time’s Up movement: “There are so many women’s stories out there that need and deserve to be told.”

Rachel Brosnahan as Midge Maisel Nicole rivelli/Amazon studios

“So as we enter this new year, please let’s continue to hold each other accountable and invest in and make and champion these stories,” said Brosnahan.

The 75th annual Golden Globes were presented live on NBC from the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California, on Sunday.