Aziz Ansari Gets Bleeped Out as He Wins Golden Globe for Best Comedy Actor in a TV Series

And the Golden Globe Award goes to … Aziz Ansari! And he’s pretty shocked.

Ansari, in disbelief, took home the statue for best comedy actor in a television series during Sunday night’s award show for his role in Master of None.

“I genuinely didn’t think I was gonna win cause all the websites said I was going to lose,” Ansari, 34, said in his acceptance speech. “That would’ve been s—-y if I had lost two years in a row.”

The actor — who also created the show with collaborator Alan Yang — went on to talk about his acting skills.

“The only reason my acting is good in that show is because everyone else holds me up,” Ansari said, before thanking himself.

He also gave a shoutout to their pasta-rich shooting location.

“I want to thank Italy for all the amazing food we ate in season 2,” Ansari added.

This is Ansari’s second Golden Globe nomination and first win. He was previously nominated for a Golden Globe in 2016 for Master of None.

Ansari told NPR in May that while fans may be excited about a third season of his hit Netflix show, he’s simply focusing on himself.

“Let me relax for a second,” he said. “Let me just live my life. Forget season 3 of Master of None, I’m also doing season 34 of Aziz Ansari!”

While the next season might not be immediately available, fans can always bask in rewatching the famous “Thanksgiving” episode that won Ansari and Lena Waithe a Primetime Emmy Award for outstanding writing for a comedy series.

The 75th annual Golden Globes were presented live on NBC from the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California, on Sunday.