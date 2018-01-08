Alexander Skarsgård Teases Big Little Lies Season Two — and Addresses That Cliffhanger

Will Alexander Skarsgård be returning to season two of Big Little Lies?

Though Skarsgård’s character, Perry Wright, seemingly met his demise at the end of the seventh episode of season one, the actor kept it ambiguous when asked on the Golden Globe Awards red carpet if he’ll return for the series’ second season.

“I don’t even know if I’m really dead or not. I feel okay right now but we’ll see,” the actor told NBC at Sunday’s awards in Los Angeles at The Beverly Hilton.

The actor is up for best supporting actor in a series, miniseries, or motion picture made for television category for his turn as the abusive spouse opposite Nicole Kidman.

HBO

In the show, Perry confronted wife Celeste after discovering she was planning to take their sons and leave him after years of domestic abuse. A violent confrontation between the pair, as well as Celeste’s friends, ultimately lead to what the series painted as a fatal tumble.

Of filming, Skarsgård said, “There are definitely days where it’s tough to keep it light and some of the scenes that Nicole and I had were horrible to shoot, but [we were] surrounded by an amazing group of people.”

HBO

“I just love the set up that people can relate to these people and a lot of the conflicts feel kind of trivial, and you know conflicts that most people have in their relationships,” he shared. “But then it’s all elevated, too, because you cut to post of the trivia night, so you know something really bad is gonna happen but you don’t know.. to whom. So it was quite interesting reading the book and then the script, the way that was set up, and heightens everything.”

Adding, “Any little tiny argument … is this the genesis of something that can kick off and lead to something huge like murder.”

Big Little Lies earned the most of any TV series with six nominations on Sunday night.

In addition, the HBO show is up for best TV movie/limited series.

In December, the network announced that the show was renewed a second season. Witherspoon and Kidman are re-teaming as producers and stars of the dark comedy, and creator David E. Kelley is also coming back to write and produce the new season. For the second season, Andrea Arnold was named director.

The 75th annual Golden Globes were presented live on NBC from the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California, on Sunday.