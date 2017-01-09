Will Insecure Star Issa Rae Win Big at the Golden Globes Tonight?

Will Insecure star Issa Rae win at the Golden Globes tonight?

After fresh faces Gina Rodriguez, Rachel Bloom and Rami Malek each took home a Golden Globe in past years for their leading performances in a TV series, it’s up in the air as to whether the creator, star and executive producer of the HBO series will triumph this year.

Watch PEOPLE & EW Red Carpet Live Sunday night and streaming now on People/Entertainment Weekly Network (PEN). Go to PEOPLE.com/PEN, or download the app for Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Xumo, Chromecast, Xfinity, iOS and Android devices.

“My fingers are so crossed for Issa Rae. She is my big one. She is my one that I feel like she, could she be this year’s Rachel Bloom, this year’s Gina Rodriguez,” Entertainment Weekly‘s Jessica Shaw said on PEOPLE and EW‘s Golden Globes pre-show said.

“She’s not just a great actress,” Shaw added. “She created the show, similarly to what Rachel Bloom did as well with Crazy Ex-Girlfriend.”

Want to win a trip to L.A.? Enter now for your chance to be at the Oscars® Red Carpet

Rae, 31, is up for best performance by an actor in a television series, comedy or musical — and will compete against past winners Bloom and Rodriguez, as well as Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Sarah Jessica Parker and Tracee Ellis Ross.

Check out PEOPLE’s full 2017 Golden Globe Awards coverage and complete winners list!

This is Rae’s first Golden Globe nomination, which she earned for the first season of the comedy series.

The 74th Golden Globes Awards will air live from the Beverly Hilton Hotel’s Grand Ballroom on Jan. 8 at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.