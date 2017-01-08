Stranger Things' David Harbour Reveals What Fans Can Expect From Season 2

David Harbour is the first to admit that he’s feeling the pressure for Stranger Things season 2.

The actor, 41, opened up about what fans can expect from the second season of the hit Netflix show while walking the Golden Globes red carpet on Sunday night.

“I love it, it’s very strange,” he told PEOPLE Deputy Editory JD Heyman on the PEOPLE and Entertainment Weekly live pre-show. “I was terrified the first season because it was a role I had never been given the chance to play — this heroic sort of character. Now I am more terrified to go into season two because of the pressure.”

But Harbour says while it may be nerve-racking, he’s confident fans will be happy with the outcome.

“I think that we did a really nice job with season one,” he said. “I think we all feel like we want to step it up and make season two richer and more interesting. We got a tough road ahead.”

Stranger Things nabbed a Golden Globe nomination for best television series, drama. Along with the series as a whole, Winona Ryder is nominated for best performance by an actress in a television series, drama.

Hosted by Jimmy Fallon, the 2017 Golden Globes will air live on NBC from the Beverly Hilton Hotel’s Grand Ballroom on Jan. 8 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.