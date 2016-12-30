Gold Rush Sneak Peek: Tensions Run High as a Fight Breaks Out Amongst the Hoffman Crew

Things are heating up for Todd Hoffman‘s crew and not in a good way.

In an exclusive sneak peek at Friday’s episode of Gold Rush, tensions are high for the Oregon crew works tirelessly in their search for gold nuggets without pay.

“Run out of pay … Andy got no pay to send us. We have to shut down now,” Kevin Hiatt says in the clip before shutting down the plant’s equipment.

“It just gets worse every freaking day,” he continues to say. “I have a brand new baby at home that I don’t get to see and I’m here doing this crap and I’m not even getting paid for it right now.”

Hiatt then opts to doing maintenance on the machines, before finding himself getting so mad that he gets into a physical altercation with another crew member.

Prior to the episode, Hoffman’s crew member, Dave Turin, 52, opened up about the struggles their team faced this season.

“The audience is going to see the pain and suffering from our crew that you’ve never seen before,” Turin told PEOPLE. “It’s going to be a roller coaster ride for the audience.”

Gold Rush airs Friday’s (9 p.m. ET) on Discovery.