Gold Rush Goes Underwater! Inside Discovery's New Spin-Off Series Starring Dakota Fred

Gold Rush fans are used to miners going to great lengths to strike it rich, but in Discovery’s latest spin-off show, White Water, “Dakota Fred” Hurt and his son Dustin are headed deep beneath the water’s surface.

In the new reality series, which premieres in January, the father son duo return to McKinley Creek, Alaska, where they’ve enlisted a team of intrepid divers, mountaineers and bush mechanics to search for gold deep in one of Alaska’s wildest creeks.

The location, which only recently became available, is surrounded by white water rapids, forcing the guys to dive into raging torrents. Despite the danger, Fred and Dustin are determined to make a fortune, no matter the risk.

WATCH: PEOPLE’s Intrepid Reporter Emily Strohm Pans for Gold

Just to access the creek each day, the miners must face wild animals and zip-line through a 400-foot canyon. They’re also exposed to extreme temperatures and risk hypothermia from freezing water.

Even tough their mining careers have taken a few major hits since taking Porcupine Creek from Todd Hoffman, nothing will stop their quest for gold.

Gold Rush: White Water premieres Jan. 12 at 10 p.m. ET on Discovery.