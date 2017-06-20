Are you ready to check out the Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling?

If so, PEOPLE is ready to showcase the rock-’em-sock-’em, ’80s-tastic wrasslin’ of GLOW, Netflix’s latest offering created by Carly Mensch and Liz Flahive (Orange Is the New Black) that follows the trials and tribulations of a diverse group of women who throw themselves into the ring — and into the spotlight.

“GLOW is about a 1985 women’s wrestling television show,” explains star Alison Brie, whose character, Ruth Wilder, learns to take punches and getting body slammed.

“Women who are very different but the thing they have in common is that they’re kind of at a breaking point,” adds Brie’s costar Betty Gilpin, who plays Debby Eagen. “If something doesn’t change, something insane is going to happen.”

In addition to the striking visuals provided by the wrestling and the crazy ’80s hair, makeup and costumes, one of the unique elements of the production is its pro-female focus.

“This whole job has been totally female-forward,” says Brie, 34. “Our creators are women, our producers are women, 14 members of the cast are women.”

The featurette showcases the women coming together in front of and behind the camera as they talk over specific scenes, nail down choreography and perform their own stunts — all the while cheering each other on.

“You become really close really quickly when you’re in each other’s armpits,” notes Britt Baron, who plays Justine Biagi.

“There’s a lot of crotch-to-face,” quips Brie.

GLOW debutes Friday on Netflix.