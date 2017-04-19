Glenn Beck Says ‘the End Is Coming’ for Fox News Channel as Bill O’Reilly Parts Ways

Glenn Beck has weighed in on the controversy surrounding Bill O’Reilly, declaring that the Fox News Channel is likely in its last days.

“You better stand up now and figure out what’s really happening with this O’Reilly thing or you’re gonna lose Fox News,” Beck told viewers of the channel during Wednesday’s episode of The Glenn Beck Radio Program.

TheBlaze founder (and former Fox News host) weighed in on the sexual harassment allegations against O’Reilly, saying that the The O’Reilly Factor host was likely in his final 24 hours at Fox News. Not long after, 21st Century Fox announced on Wednesday that O’Reilly won’t be returning to the network.

Beck noted that with Roger Ailes gone from the company — Ailes quit last July amid sexual harassment allegations of his own — Rupert Murdoch wouldn’t be able to stop his sons, Lachlan and James, from gutting the channel.

“Roger is now gone, Rupert’s children are now playing a big role in the future of Fox. That’s not going to bode well,” Beck said. “Those two things mean the end of the conservative Fox as we know it or have known it. The end is coming. The days are numbered.”

Fox News ‘Preparing to Cut Ties’ With Bill O’Reilly Amid Sexual Harassment Allegations, WSJ Reports

In April, The New York Times reported that five women were paid a collective $13 million by O’Reilly and Fox News for agreeing to not file lawsuits or speak publicly about allegations that he harassed them. The settlements — involving women who have either worked with O’Reilly or appeared on his show — took place sporadically between 2002 and 2016.

After news of the settlements broke, The O’Reilly Factor lost more than half of its advertisers within a week, according to The Times.

O’Reilly addressed the allegations in an April 1 statement posted on his website, in which he stated that his job made him “a target for those who would harm me and my employer, the Fox News Channel.”

O’Reilly has been the host of The O’Reilly Factor since 1996.