Matthew Morrison, Jane Lynch and the Cast of Glee Reunite After Mark Salling's Death

And that’s what you missed, on Glee — the cast members from the hit Ryan Murphy series gathering together for a heartwarming reunion!

The action went down in Los Angeles on Tuesday, where stars Matthew Morrison (Mr. Schuester), Jane Lynch (Coach Sue Sylvester), Naya Rivera (Santana), Heather Morris (Brittany), Amber Riley (Mercedes), Chris Colfer (Kurt), Kevin McHale (Artie), Jenna Ushkowitz (Tina), Becca Tobin (Kitty), and Vanessa Lengies (Sugar) reunited for dinner —many sharing a sweet group photo of their fun on Instagram.

It wasn’t just William McKinley High’s best there, though. Choreographer Zachary Woodlee, script coordinator Aristotle Kousakis, and writers Matt Hodgson and Michael Hitchcock were also at the party, as was Matthew’s wife Renee Morrison and 4-month old son Revel James Makai.

“It’s a GLEE-Union!” Matthew wrote in his Instagram caption.

“What a beautiful night hangin’ with my old kids & new kid!” he continued, adding the Hawaiian word for family, “Ohana.”

Revel seemed to be enjoying himself in video clips Renee shared to her Instagram Stories, giggling with Colfer and even snatching Riley’s earring off in one video.

“I love these Gleeple,” Riley wrote on Instagram. “See you all in another couple of years 😂😘”

“Almost a decade later and we still want to spontaneously see each other. In public,” added McHale.

Glee premiered in May 2009 and ran for six seasons on Fox, catapulting its cast — including Lea Michele, who was missing from Wednesday’s reunion — into stardom. It’s final episode aired in 2015.

The success of the show was not without its fair share of tragedies, however.

Cory Monteith, who played star-football-player-turned-Glee-club-lead Finn, died in July 2013 from a “mixed drug toxicity” of heroin and alcohol. He was 31.

And Mark Salling was found dead in January, via suicide. He had pleaded guilty to possession of child pornography involving a prepubescent minor back in October 2017, agreeing to a plea deal in December that involved serving four to seven years in prison with a supervised release for 20 years.