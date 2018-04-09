Glee Reunion! Lea Michele and Darren Criss Are Heading Out on Tour Together

The stars of New Directions and the Dalton Academy Warblers are teaming up for one unforgettable show.

Glee‘s Lea Michele and Darren Criss are reuniting for their joint LMDC Tour, they announced Monday. The nine-city schedule kicks off May 30 in Nashville and includes stops in Cincinnati, Pittsburgh, Washington D.C., Indianapolis, Columbus, Easton, Newark and Toronto.

Want to keep up on the latest from PEOPLE? Sign

up for our daily newsletter to get our best stories of the day delivered straight to your inbox.

“It’ll be a little bit of everything- Lea’s solo music, MY solo music, & lots of songs we’ve always wanted to do from Glee, Broadway, and beyond,” Criss tweeted.

RELATED VIDEO: Actor Darren Criss Proposes to Longtime Girlfriend

The duo also stopped by The Ellen DeGeneres Show to share the exciting news, appropriately in song form.

.@LeaMichele and I are going on tour together!! It'll be a little bit of everything- Lea's solo music, MY solo music, & lots of songs we've always wanted to do from Glee, Broadway, and beyond. Pre-sale starts Wed 4/11 at 10am ET/9am CT. Sign up at https://t.co/3Xr5NRRT2S pic.twitter.com/sSHKjUArrd — Darren Criss (@DarrenCriss) April 9, 2018

“We’ve always had so much fun performing together for one-off gigs, so it’s high time we took that show on the road,” Michele and Criss, both 31, said in a joint statement. “We share so much musical history together between Glee, Broadway, and our own solo projects, so it will be fun to put it all together for our fans in one big show.”

Pre-sale starts Wednesday at 10 a.m. local time, with tickets opening up to the general public Friday at 10 a.m. local time.