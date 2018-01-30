From Tragedy and Suicide to Continued Success, Where the Stars of Glee Are Now

LEA MICHELE

She led the talented Glee pack as diva Rachel Berry, which led her straight to a role on creator Ryan Murphy's follow-up project, Scream Queens. Though the show only lasted two seasons, she picked back up in the TV world this year with the new ABC series, The Mayor.

Off-screen, Michele famously dated Glee costar Cory Monteith, who tragically passed away in 2013. She moved on with actor Matthew Paetz for two years before dating Dimension 404 costar Robert Buckley. Recently, she struck up a relationship with clothing company president Zandy Reich.