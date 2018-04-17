Giuliana Rancic Says She & Bill Are 'Better Than Ever' — Why They're Selling Their Chicago Home

Just over 10 years into their marriage, Giuliana and Bill Rancic‘s relationship continues to grow.

“I truly cannot imagine life without Bill,” Giuliana told PEOPLE on Tuesday at Living Beyond Breast Cancer and Genentech’s Not One Type breast cancer awareness pop-up in New York City. “When I look at him I still see that gorgeous, smart, driven man that I fell in love with. I still get butterflies in my stomach thinking about him.”

Though the E! host wasn’t wearing her wedding ring while covering the Oscars red carpet in March (it wasn’t part of her look), she said her marriage is “stronger than ever and better than ever.”

“He’s so much more than my husband,” gushed Giuliana, 43. “Bill’s my absolute best friend in life. He’s my other half. I feel like we’re connected. We just have an incredible respect for each other and love for each other.”

In addition to a mutual respect, the Going Off Script author believes that constantly expressing their love for each other keeps their union solid.

“I love him and I tell him that every day, and he tells me every day, and I think that that’s important,” she said. “No one ever gets tired of being told they’re loved and that they look beautiful or they make someone feel happy. We tell each other that all the time, and I think that’s good for any relationship. You just assume like, oh we’ve been married so long, of course he knows I love him, of course she know she’s beautiful, she’s smart. Once in a while it’s just nice to hear — even more than one in a while.”

The parents to 5-year-old son Duke put their Chicago brownstone up for sale late last month, and while the TV personality and the real estate developer, 46, aren’t certain of their next move, they have no plans of going in separate directions.

“We’re just taking it one day at a time right now,” Giuliana explained. “My husband has created really, really beautiful homes and beautiful projects in Chicago and beyond, so maybe it’ll be the next great Bill Rancic production we move into. He really is so good at what he does and really has created beautiful homes for us — this was like our 10th home! — so I’m sure wherever we move will be yet anther beautiful home built by him.”