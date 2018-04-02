Giuliana and Bill Rancic Celebrate Easter on the Slopes After Listing Chicago Home for $6.8M

Giuliana and Bill Rancic celebrated Easter on the slopes with their own little snow bunny, son Duke, on Sunday.

The former E! News anchor and her entrepreneur husband ventured to Big Sky, Montana, for the holiday for some family time with 5-year-old Duke while skiing over the weekend.

“Happy Easter from our family to yours 🐣🐰🐥🐇” Giuliana, 43, captioned a photo shared to Instagram of the smiling family standing at the bottom of a ski run.

In the snap, Duke is flanked by his parents, who wear snow gear. Giuliana sports a while puffer jacket with black pants and boots, which she accessorizes with her own ice — her gorgeous wedding ring. Bill, 46, sports all-black, including a beanie, while son Duke — who is on skis — wears a red, grey and black outfit, lime green snow gloves, a grey helmet and blue snow goggles.

The father of one also shared the same photo on his Instagram, which he captioned: “Happy Easter from the slopes #happyeaster #skiing #family.”

Their vacation comes days after the couple, who wed in 2007, listed their 1866 Chicago, Illinois, brownstone for $6.8 million.

The 8,098 square-foot property underwent a down-to-the-studs renovation two years ago, according to the listing — with Laura Rubin Dresner of Baird & Warner — and now boasts stunning features on all four levels.

One living room shows the couple’s affinity for monograms, with a “B” and a “G” statue proudly displayed on end tables flanking the fireplace.

Giuliana and Bill Rancic's brownstone Baird and Warner; Inset: Getty

Duke’s bedroom is a boy’s dream, with bunk beds, plane-patterned wallpaper and lots of room to play. His play space, on the lowest level, has an adorable mini table, an easel, a drum set and doors that no doubt hide more of toys. But he isn’t the only one who gets extra areas either — his parents can also enjoy the rooftop deck that overlooks the city, which is near where Bill grew up.



In August 2015, the family moved full-time from Los Angeles to Chicago. “Up until now, Duke’s been on our schedule,” she told PEOPLE that year. “But he starts school at the end of summer and we want him to have a connection with schoolmates and not be going from city to city.”

“Bill and I both grew up in the suburbs,” she said. “We love that sense of community. And I have loved Chicago ever since we started dating nine years ago.”