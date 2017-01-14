Girls' Jemima Kirke and Husband Michael Mosberg Split After 7 Years of Marriage

Girls star Jemima Kirke and her husband Michael Mosberg have split, a source confirms to PEOPLE.

After seven years of marriage, Kirke, 31, and Mosberg are going their separate ways.

Kirke, who stars as Jessa Johansson on the HBO series, wed Mosberg, a former lawyer, in 2009 and share two children together: daughter Rafaella Israel and son Memphis.

Last February, the actress revealed to The Telegraph that she met her husband in rehab. In a 2014 interview with New York magazine, Kirke said that Mosberg was working on opening a rehab center in Red Hook, Brooklyn. “He’s one of those,” she said.

“Mike and I got married to the song ‘Sea of Love,’ ” Kirke told New York at the time. “The mermaid tattoo was a little tribute to that. He has lots that are tributes to me. When he gets any girls tattooed on him, he’s always like, ‘Can you make their butt bigger, and can you make the hair long?’ ”

The sixth and final season of Girls premieres Sunday, Feb. 12 at 10 p.m. ET on HBO.