'Lady Parts' on Display as Girlfriends' Guide to Divorce Returns for a Steamy New Season 4

The girlfriends are back and lady-bossing up!

After a third season which left viewers with many unanswered questions, Bravo’s Girlfriends’ Guide to Divorce returns for its fourth season full of adventure and drama.

Friendships will be tested as Abby (Lisa Edelstein) and Barbara’s (Retta) leadership styles begin to clash after starting a website called Lady Parts. Along the way, the women look to give love another chance and Abby’s family stirs up some trouble.

And of course it wouldn’t be complete without some steamy scenes with the women’s exes.

It was announced last April that this will be the next-to-last run of episodes before Bravo wraps up the series with a fifth and final season.

Season 4 of Girlfriends‘ Guide To Divorce premieres Aug. 17 at 10 p.m. ET on Bravo.