Nasty Gal Founder Sophia Amoruso‘s best-selling book #Girlboss has been adapted into a new Netflix drama — and PEOPLE has the first image of star Britt Robertson in character.

The Tomorrowland star plays a fictional version of Amoruso, a businesswoman who went from shoplifter to fashion retail mogul.

“I had a healthy disregard for authority from an early age,” Amoruso told PEOPLE in June 2016. “I’m not someone who is super great at working for other people.”

Nasty Gal filed for chapter 11 bankruptcy in November, but has more than two million followers on Instagram and more than 1.2 million on Facebook. Amoruso has also expanded her brand with a weekly podcast of interviews with other successful women, a nonprofit foundation that gives grants to women working in the arts and her upcoming sophomore book called Nasty Galaxy.

Girlboss is co-produced by Charlize Theron and is slated to begin streaming in April on Netflix.