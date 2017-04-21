Girlboss' Britt Robertson Says the Show Has a 'Hugely Important Lesson' for Audiences: 'Take Risks'

Britt Robertson knows exactly what it takes to be a #girlboss.

Speaking to PEOPLE before the Friday release of Girlboss, the actress opened up about all the things that she’s learned from stepping into the fashionable shoes of Sophia for the new Netflix series.

“A hugely important lesson I’ve learned throughout this process is to take risks and not to be a scaredy-cat,” she told PEOPLE.

Girlboss, which is loosely based on the 2014 New York Times bestseller book by Nasty Gal founder Sophia Amoruso, it the story, of Amoruso’s rags-to-riches journey in online retailing. The book, which is part memoir, part self-help book, describes how the author went from dumpster diving to founding one of the fastest-growing retailers in the world.

“It’s the same thing of what is a girlboss to you,” Robertson continued. “You want to take ownership of your life and care about what you do. What you put out into this world is important.”

As for what she learned from being on set of Girlboss, Robertson explained that she’s more fluent in the art of fashion now.

“Audrey Fisher, our costume designer, really helped educate me in the very little time that we had together,” she revealed. “There would be various moments where with like the jacket — which is the main piece in the teaser — that I didn’t understand shape or how you construct something to be on somebody’s body.”

“She taught me some really incredible things about even just wearing logos on t-shirts and how that can be intrusive to the eye,” Robertson continued. “She taught me visually all kinds of stuff. I never thought those things. I would think, ‘This t-shirt is comfy and those pants actually fit and aren’t too long on me.’ ”

“I would always just think basic things about fashion,” she added. “But then to learn the real art of it, because it is such art, and to understand all the details of it was a real learning experience for me.”

Girlboss is now streaming on Netflix.