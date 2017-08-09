Gina Rodriguez Posts Loving Birthday Tribute for Boyfriend & 'Absolute Favorite Person' Joe LoCicero

Gina Rodriguez is wishing her favorite person a happy birthday.

The Jane the Virgin star, 33, took to Twitter Wednesday to pen her boyfriend Joe LoCicero sweet well wishes.

“You are my absolute favorite person,” the actress wrote. “I love you Joe. Happy birthday to my King #mce #sexiestManAlive @Joe_LoCicero.”

The sweet note accompanied a shirtless photo of him at the beach while riding an elephant

You are my absolute favorite person. I love you Joe. Happy birthday to my King. #mce #sexiestManAlive @Joe_LoCicero pic.twitter.com/jakD56pIgL — Gina Rodriguez (@HereIsGina) August 9, 2017

WATCH: Gina Rodriguez Tells Ellen She Wants a Baby Really Badly

Rodriguez recently celebrated her own birthday in late July, posting a sexy bikini glam shot. She also shared a sweet photo of herself and LoCicero, lovingly gazing into each other’s eyes.

“A couple that is barefoot together stays together. I want all my birthdays with you. 😍 #birthdayBuddies #LeoBabies,” she wrote.

The couple celebrated their six month anniversary in February, and have been dating for about a year, with the two documenting their journey of love for one another on social media.

Season 4 of Jane the Virgin premieres Friday, Oct. 13 on CW.