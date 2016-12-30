Gilmore Girls Star Danny Strong Engaged to Girlfriend Caitlin Mehner

Danny Strong capped off his 2016 with a marriage proposal.

The Gilmore Girls star asked his girlfriend Caitlin Mehner for her hand in marriage during the couple’s vacation in Hawaii. On Friday, Strong, 42, announced the happy news with an Instagram photo of his bride-to-be showing off her new diamond ring.

“3 and a half years ago I saw the cutest girl I’d ever seen and got up the nerve to talk to her. She gave me her phone number but it was missing a digit. I was convinced she had to have made a mistake (delusional?) so I tracked her down and asked her out,” the Empire co-creator recalled his first meeting with Mehner.

Aloha 🌴👙☀️ #Hawaii #bae #vacay #maui #peaceout2016 @strongdanny A photo posted by Caitlin Mehner (@mehns) on Dec 29, 2016 at 2:15pm PST

“Then last night I got up the nerve to ask her to marry me and she said yes! The moral of the story is never be deterred by a missing digit. Love you @mehns,” he concluded.

Strong was one of the many Gilmore Girls stars who reprised their roles for the four-part Netflix series Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life. His character Doyle McMaster, who appeared in the spring and summer episodes, was the editor of the Yale Daily News and a love interest for Paris Geller, played by How to Get Away with Murder‘s Liza Weill.

Mehner, who was featured in an episode of The Blacklist, also shared a photo from their Hawaiian getaway, posting a shot of Strong enjoying the sandy beaches.