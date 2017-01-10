Gilmore Girls' Milo Ventimiglia Dishes on Who He Thinks the Father of Rory Gilmore's Baby Might Be

Milo Ventimigilia is sharing his theory on who the father of Rory Gilmore’s baby might be — and it is sure to shock Gilmore Girls diehards.

When the revival — Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life — hit Netflix on Nov. 25, audiences learned in the final four words of the fourth episode (“Fall”) that Rory (Alexis Bledel) was pregnant, but the identity of the father was left a mystery.

On the Golden Globes red carpet, Ventimiglia, who plays Jess Mariano (a.k.a. Rory’s second boyfriend) in the original CW series and Netflix revival, spoke to Variety about who he thinks might be the father.

“I don’t think it’s any of the three guys at all,” said Ventimiglia, 39, in reference to Dean (Jared Padalecki), Jess and Logan (Matt Czuchry). “No, I don’t know. You know what, I haven’t really sat around and thought about it and wondered who it was, so I’ll be surprised as anyone else is.”

Who is the father of Rory's baby? We asked @MiloVentimiglia at the red carpet last night #GoldenGlobes #GilmoreGirls pic.twitter.com/RkWOSzlq1Z — Variety (@Variety) January 9, 2017

In the revival, audiences only knew Rory to be intimate with two men: Logan and a random wookie in the “Spring” episode, which would be 5-6 months before the “Fall” episode when she announces her pregnancy.

But although Ventimiglia doesn’t know who the father of Rory’s child is, Czuchry does know — but even he isn’t telling.

“In terms of where things are at the end of these four chapters for Logan and Rory, it’s pretty special. I’ll say that,” Czuchry told Entertainment Weekly. “It’s very, very special.”

Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life is now streaming on Netflix.