Gilmore Girls Alum Milo Ventimiglia Confirms Who Rory's Baby's Father Isn't: 'It's Not Jess' Kid'

Should there be more Gilmore Girls episodes, Milo Ventimiglia seems to know for sure that his character, Jess, is not the father of Rory (Alexis Bledel)’s baby.

“Just so you know, its not Jess’ kid,” Ventimiglia, 39, told the audience during a Gotham-themed panel at the Heroes & Villains Fan Fest in London on Saturday, according to MoviePilot.com. (In 2015, Ventimiglia was tapped for a multi-episode recurring guest arc as “The Ogre” on the Fox drama).

When the revival — Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life — hit Netflix in November, audiences learned in the final four words of the fourth episode (“Fall”) that Rory was pregnant, but the identity of the father was left a mystery.

“I’m so happy we gave the fans more episodes of Gilmore Girls, but I’m more happy for the second season of This Is Us,” Ventimiglia also said at HVFF.

If you don't wanna get in on this you're flat fuckin crazy. #HVFFLondon, right @colindonnell? MV pic.twitter.com/Xm9rlMtZdx — Milo Ventimiglia (@MiloVentimiglia) May 27, 2017

Lotta great letters and gifts from #HVFFLondon. Reading & enjoying all. Thank you much London, thanks for having me. MV — Milo Ventimiglia (@MiloVentimiglia) May 28, 2017

It seems the actor has moved on from his Gilmore Girls role as he previously admitted that “audiences shouldn’t get so greedy” about more episodes.

Though Ventimiglia didn’t allude to how he knows Jess is not the father, he’s the only one of Rory’s former loves to take himself out of the running. Many fans presume that the father is Matt Czuchry‘s Logan Huntzberger, but Lauren Graham’s first thought was someone else: the mysterious man dressed in a Star Wars-themed costume.

“The first time I read it, I thought it was the Wookie,” Graham, 50, told PEOPLE in May about the one-night stand Wookie that her on-screen daughter slept with.