Gillian Jacobs Gets Real About Playing an Addict on Love: 'I've Never Had Alcohol in My Life'

Gillian Jacobs‘ Love is coming to an end.

“It’s the final chapter for Mickey and Gus,” the actress tells PEOPLE, referring to her character and love interest on the Netflix show. “They’re going to start out really trying to be in a relationship, and we’re going to see how it goes. These are two imperfect people who manage to get in their own way, get in each other’s way, and then there’s always outside circumstances.”

The third and final season of Judd Apatow and Lesley Arfin’s dark romantic comedy picks up with Mickey and Gus (Paul Rust) going all-in after a failed attempt at a long-distance relationship. Love is based on Arfin and Rust’s real-life love story, but Jacobs, 35, claims the show won’t exactly follow how things played out for the married couple.

Jacobs in New York City July 27 Robin Marchant/Getty

“It’s not too closely based on a real-life story,” the Pittsburgh native says. “At this point three seasons into a show, it’s really its own thing. And all the supporting characters are the creation of this show.”

While she won’t tease how Gus and Mickey’s journey ends, Jacobs believes Love is “ultimately a hopeful show.”

“Its characters continue to try to do better for themselves,” the Juilliard grad says. “They are making mistakes because everyone makes mistakes. I think there is ultimately this hopeful message underneath the dysfunction.”

Mickey continues to struggle with alcohol, drugs and sex and love addiction, something Jacobs, who’s never touched booze, has been able to grow from.

“It’s always been kind of confusing to me that I’m frequently cast as someone who is either struggling with addiction or drinks, given the fact that I’ve never had alcohol in my life,” the Community vet admits. “I really loved the way the show has handled Mickey’s addition, her relationship to 12-step programs. I’ve learned so much through the character, and I really think that it has made it a big difference in my own life.”

On a less serious note, Jacobs confesses one aspect of working on the show that has proved challenging.

“Pretending to throw up,” she says of a scene in which Mickey gets the flu, “which is very technically difficult on camera. Because you have to hide the, normally soup, in your mouth. So you have to talk while hiding the soup, and then pretend to throw up. That’s graphic and gross, but that’s an insight into the life of an actor. Hiding soup.”

Outside of work, Jacobs, currently starring in Kings off-Broadway, grapples with a more personal obstacle. “I struggle with allowing myself to be happy, which sounds so sad and so depressing, but it’s really something that I struggle with,” confesses Jacobs, who stars in a Diet Coke commercial in support of their “Because I Can” campaign. “I realize it got to a certain point where I want to allow myself to be happy. I’m working on it. I’m not there yet, but it’s a clear goal.”

All episodes of Love season 3 hit Netflix on Friday.