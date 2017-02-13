People

Gillian Jacobs and Kate Del Castillo on Why Women Don't Need Sex Appeal to Kick Butt

By @brrriitttnnii

Posted on

 

Gillian Jacobs and Kate Del Castillo have a strong message for females in the business.

Joining PEOPLE Now for discussion on female empowerment, two of Netflix’s leading ladies dished on how it’s important for women in to feel equal and powerful in the industry alongside men.

“I feel like it’s important not just to have female actresses on screen, but to have female producers and showrunners,” Jacobs, who stars in Love as Mickey, says. “We need to have equality all around.”

“We can be badass women without showing ourselves off or our body or in a sexual way, which I’ve been my entire life, trying to go against that,” admits Ingobernable star Del Castillo. “Most of the time, the writers go to that part where the women are strong and they’re beautiful [and] they manipulate men because of their circumstances and sexuality.”

Season 2 of Love begins streaming on March 10 and Ingobernable is set to stream on March 24 on Netflix.