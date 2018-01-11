Gillian Anderson Confirms She's Leaving The X-Files: 'It's Time for Me to Hang Up Scully's Hat'

It has not been a good week for Gillian Anderson fans.

The actress’ iconic character Dana Scully was served an unpleasant plot twist in the Jan. 3 episode of The X-Files, and the actress confirmed on Wednesday at the Television Critics’ Association winter press tour that she won’t return for any future X-Files seasons.

“It’s time for me to hang up Scully’s hat. It just is,” Anderson, 49, told reporters Wednesday, per The Hollywood Reporter. “I’m finished and that’s the end of that. I arrived at the decision before we did the previous six, but I was really curious. I felt that the previous six was going to be it. It was dipping our toe back in again … and getting to play these wonderful characters again. I think as [series creator] Chris [Carter] has said himself that short stack of episodes felt like we were leaning how to walk again and that this season of 10 feels like the pace is up and we’re running.”

“I wouldn’t necessarily have been happy if those six were how we said goodbye,” she added. “There’s lots of things that I want to do in my life and in my career and it’s been an extraordinary opportunity and extraordinary character and I am hugely grateful.”

At the same panel, Anderson also confirmed she won’t be returning as the goddess Media in Starz’s American Gods.””I’m not doing any more American Gods. Bryan and Michael Green aren’t either, as has been announced,” she said.

As the embodiment of Media, Anderson’s character shape-shifted between icons of American pop culture. In one episode she appeared as Lucille Ball in full black-and-white I Love Lucy regalia; in another, she played Aladdin Sane-era David Bowie. Media was one of the “new gods” who opposed the league of old ancient gods assembled by Mr. Wednesday (Ian McShane). But following the departure of American Gods showrunners Bryan Fuller and Michael Green, Anderson didn’t seem interested in continuing that struggle. The L.A. Times first reported her possible departure.

She’s not the only one. Kristin Chenoweth, who played the goddess Easter, has also suggested she may not return without Fuller. Replacements for the departed producers have not been announced yet.

It’s unclear whether David Duchovny, who plays Anderson’s partner Fox Mulder, will continue on The X-Files without Anderson, and Duchovny told reporters he would be “good either way.”

A version of this story first appeared on EW.com.