Gillian Anderson Calls Out The X-Files on All-Male Writing Staff

Scully has spent the past two decades calling out Mulder on his nonsense, and now, Gillian Anderson is doing the same to her show.

After news broke earlier this week that the upcoming 11th season of The X-Files had reportedly hired an all-male team of writers, fans criticized the move on social media. Now, Anderson herself is weighing in, tweeting, “And 2 out of 207 eps directed by women. I too look forward to the day when the numbers are different. # TheFutureisFemale.”

And 2 out of 207 eps directed by women. I too look forward to the day when the numbers are different. #TheFutureisFemale https://t.co/38SVdTfCR1 — Gillian Anderson (@GillianA) June 29, 2017

Anderson also pointed out the lack of female directors who’ve worked on the show. Over 24 years and more than 200 episodes, only two women have directed episodes of The X-Files: Michelle MacLaren (Breaking Bad, Game of Thrones) and Anderson herself.

Earlier this week, TVLine revealed that the writers’ room for season 11 would include creator Chris Carter and longtime series veterans Glen Morgan, Darin Morgan, and James Wong — as well as newcomers Gabe Rotter, Benjamin Van Allen, and Brad Follmer. After 2016’s limited revival series, Fox announced in April that Scully and David Duchovny will both be returning for a new 10-episode installment, with production on season 11 set to begin this summer.

Anderson, who currently stars on American Gods, has long been an outspoken advocate for gender equality in television, and last year, she revealed that when she was first signing on for the X-Files revival, she was offered half of what Duchovny was offered. (In the end, she received a salary equal to Duchovny’s.)

Fox did not immediately respond to EW’s request for comment. The new season of The X-Files is expected to air during the 2017-2018 TV season.

