Not everyone is excited for the second season of American Crime Story — including some of the real-life subjects.

Antonio D’Amico, Gianni Versace’s boyfriend of 15 years before the Italian fashion designer was shot dead outside his Miami Beach home in 1997, is speaking out against the award-winning series’ take on the murder.

D’Amico is played by Ricky Martin in the follow-up to the wildly popular The People v. O. J. Simpson.

The 58-year-old, who said he was not consulted for American Crime Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace, slammed images from production, saying the scene did not resemble the real scene when he discovered Versace’s body.

“The picture of Ricky Martin holding the body in his arms is ridiculous,” D’Amico told The Observer on Sunday. “Maybe it’s the director’s poetic license, but that is not how I reacted.”

D’Amico said he was drinking coffee on the porch of their mansion while Versace went out to buy the paper from a local cafe when he heard gunshots.

“I felt as if my blood had turned to ice,” he told the outlet.

D’Amico and their butler found the fashion guru lying on the steps in a pool of blood.

“The house had stained glass windows so we couldn’t see what had happened from inside, so we had to open the gate,” he recalled. “I saw Gianni lying on the steps, with blood around him. At that point, everything went dark. I was pulled away, I didn’t see any more.”

Although D’Amico received over $30,000 a month for life in Versace’s will and the right to live in the designer’s homes, he feuded with Versace family members and walked away with a fraction of the pension he was promised.

The incident left him in a depression for several years.

“I had never been through a depression and never saw a therapist as I was advised to: why did I need to tell someone else what had happened when I knew I was this way because Gianni’s death had torn me in two?” he said. “I was in a nightmare, I felt nothing and gave no importance to anything … the house, the money … because it felt false to have expectations of life.”

RELATED VIDEO: The Day Gianni Versace Died: Why Did a Serial Killer Target the Fashion Icon Outside His Miami Mansion?

Although D’Amico has no plans to watch American Crime Story, he would happily speak with Martin about his late boyfriend.

“It’s getting to know the small things about a relationship,” he explained. “For example, Gianni was so ordered and focused at work but in his private life everything was disorganized. He’d leave the bathroom in a mess. At a certain point I said ‘enough’! And when it came to cooking, he didn’t even know how to [boil] an egg.”