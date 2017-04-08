Teresa Giudice Celebrates Daughter Gia Giudice’s Confirmation with Family Party

It’s the final of three initiation rights in the Catholic church — and Gia Giudice celebrated it in style!

On Friday, the 16-year-old daughter of Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice took in the sacrament of Confirmation — the final of the three entry rights for Catholics, marking the seal of the Holy Spirit and completing the process of initiation into the Christian community.

It’s a big deal for Catholics. And to mark it, Teresa threw her daughter a large family party at Italian eatery Fresco On Church in Montclair, New Jersey.

Like a proud mom, Teresa (and sister-in-law Melissa Gorga) documented much of the evening on social media.

“My beautiful daughter @_giagiudice on her Confirmation,” Teresa wrote on Instagram — captioning a photo of the two. “God Bless & I Love You”

Gorga also shared a shot of her and Gia, writing “My beautiful niece @_giagiudice made her confirmation today #loveher #godbless.”

My beautiful niece @_giagiudice made her confirmation today❤ #loveher #godbless A post shared by Melissa Gorga (@melissagorga) on Apr 7, 2017 at 6:51pm PDT

The three ladies looked elegant — Gia standing out in an above-the-knee, white, short-sleeve dress and beige heels. Her aunt rocked a black leather sleeveless top and matching pants with royal blue heels and a black choker.

Teresa wore a strapless black party dress with white-lace skirt and oversized bow. The mother-of-four accessorized the look with black heels and a pearl necklace.

Gia, who in Jauary had a purple and glittery-themed Sweet 16, gave a shout-out to Cake Boss star Buddy Valastro for her cake — which included a cross made out of buttercream black roses.

“Celebrating my confirmation @frescomontclairnj,” she wrote as the caption to a photo of her and cake. “Thank you @buddyvalastro for the beautiful cake I loved it.”

celebrating my confirmation @frescomontclairnj thank you @buddyvalastro for the beautiful cake i loved it❤ A post shared by Gia Giudice (@_giagiudice) on Apr 8, 2017 at 9:50am PDT

There was music and dancing too — Gorga taking a twirl on the dance floor with her 11-year old niece, Milania Giudice, while Gorga’s 6-year-old son Joey showed off his breakdancing skills.

“My baby boy is 6 and already wants to start breaking it down,” Gorga captioned Instagram video of Joey. “He always makes us laugh.”

Dancing with Milania💃🏻🇮🇹 A post shared by Melissa Gorga (@melissagorga) on Apr 7, 2017 at 8:29pm PDT

My baby boy is 6 & already wants to start breaking it down😘 he always makes us laugh #joey A post shared by Melissa Gorga (@melissagorga) on Apr 8, 2017 at 4:36am PDT

Sadly, Gia’s father Joe Giudice couldn’t be there, as he is currently serving a 41-month prison sentence after being convicted of bankruptcy fraud.

Although Teresa is missing her husband while he is away at prison, she told PEOPLE in September that she is keeping her focus on her four daughters.

“What keeps me busy is my girls. I swear, that’s what makes the days go by. If I didn’t have them, I’d probably go crazy,” she said.

“Then I would really think about him 24/7 and it wouldn’t be easy,” she continued. “That’s what he said, too: ‘That’s what got me through the day was the girls. They kept me busy.’ And that’s how I am, I’m going through the motions of each day. I just can’t wait for each day to pass by for him to come home.”

Teresa and Gorga are currently filming the eighth season of The Real Housewives of New Jersey. A premiere date from Bravo has yet to be announced.