Georgina Chapman Returning to Project Runway All Stars Following Split from Harvey Weinstein

Georgina Chapman is returning to the Project Runway All Stars judges table when season 6 premieres.

“Production is already completed on the next season of Project Runway All Stars with Georgina,” a rep for the reality Lifetime series confirmed to PEOPLE Thursday. “We have yet to determine an airdate.”

The 41-year-old Marchesa designer has appeared as a judge on the show — which is co-produced by Bunim-Murray Productions and estranged husband Harvey Weinstein‘s former studio, The Weinstein Company — since it premiered in 2012.

Confirmation of Chapman’s return follows her split from 65 -year-old Weinstein — with whom she shares two children ages 7 and 4 — earlier this week.

Weinstein was fired from his powerhouse film studio on Sunday after eight women — including actress Ashley Judd — spoke out against him in a New York Times report that ran last week, accusing him of sexual harassment and inappropriate behavior. The paper also reported that Weinstein reached private settlements with eight women, including actress Rose McGowan. On Tuesday, Gwyneth Paltrow, Angelina Jolie and several other women added their own accounts of alleged mistreatment, and more than two dozen women have now come forward.

In the wake of the first allegations by multiple women in a NYT report, Weinstein, who has denied allegations of nonconsensual sex, initially said Chapman was standing behind him.

“She stands 100 percent behind me. Georgina and I have talked about this at length,” Weinstein told the New York Post, adding that Chapman was helping him become “a better human” and to “apologize to people for my bad behavior, to say I’m sorry, and to absolutely mean it.”

Days later, Chapman revealed in a statement to PEOPLE on Tuesday that she had decided to leave Weinstein in the wake of the allegations: “My heart breaks for all the women who have suffered tremendous pain because of these unforgivable actions. I have chosen to leave my husband. Caring for my young children is my first priority and I ask the media for privacy at this time.”

On Thursday, PEOPLE reported that Weinstein checked into a luxury resort in Arizona after jetting out of Los Angeles on Wednesday. The source said the movie mogul was staying at the five-star hotel (which boasts a spa and golf course) because “he doesn’t want to go a place where he can’t use his cell phone.”

“His team set him up at a secure place to get him the help he needs — he knows and wants help,” said another source close to the situation.