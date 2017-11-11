George Takei Denies Allegations that He Groped a Model in the ’80s

George Takei has denied the allegations that he groped a male model in the 1980s.

On Saturday, the Star Trek actor addressed accusations former male model Scott R. Bruton made to The Hollywood Reporter, in which he claimed the actor had sexually assaulted him in 1981.

“Friends,” Takei, 80, wrote on Twitter. “I’m writing to respond to the accusations made by Scott R. Bruton. I want to assure you all that I am as shocked and bewildered at these claims as you must feel reading them.”

“The events he describes back in the 1980s simply did not occur, and I do not know why he has claimed them now. I have wracked my brain to ask if I remember Mr. Bruton, and I cannot say I do,” he continued. “But I do take these claims very seriously and I wanted to provide my response thoughtfully and not out of the moment,” he added.

“Right now it is a he said / he said situation, over alleged events nearly 40 years ago. But those that know me understand that non-consensual acts are so antithetical to my values and my practices, the very idea that someone would accuse me of this is quite personally painful,” Takei continued. “Brad, who is 100 percent beside me on this, as my life partner of more than 30 years and now my husband, stands fully by my side. I cannot tell you how vital it has been to have his unwavering support and love in these difficult times.”

Neither Takei nor Brunton responded to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Bruton alleged that Takei groped him after a night out which ended in the actor’s Los Angeles condo.

Bruton claimed that he “must have passed out” and woke up to Takei allegedly “groping my crotch and trying to get my underwear off.”

The allegations against Takei come weeks after Takei spoke out against actor Kevin Spacey, slamming Spacey for the actor’s alleged sexual misconduct against actor Anthony Rapp alongside Spacey’s choice to come out on the heels of the ensuing controversy.

“When power is used in a non-consensual situation, it is wrong,” Takei said in a statement released to PEOPLE. “For Anthony Rapp, he has had to live with the memory of this experience of decades ago. For Kevin Spacey, who claims not to remember the incident, he was the older, dominant one who had his way.”

“Men who improperly harass or assault do not do so because they are gay or straight — that is a deflection. They do so because they have the power, and they chose to abuse it,” he continued.