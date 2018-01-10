Gayle King Says Oprah Wanted to Be 'Uniting,' Not Political with Golden Globes Speech

As one of Oprah Winfrey‘s closest friends, of course Gayle King got a preview of the media mogul’s instantly iconic Golden Globes speech.

“I was her practice audience,” the CBS This Morning co-anchor, 63, tells PEOPLE. “She had read it to me for time, but it was the type of thing where she knew she had a message to deliver. It was very important for her because it would be the first time people heard from her in any detail about the Me Too movement. So she knew that she wanted to say something significant.”

With a sizable portion of attendees at Sunday’s awards show wearing black to support the Time’s Up initiative, King says the Cecil B. DeMille Award winner simply wanted to honor the evening’s tone.

“Her whole thing going into it was, ‘I just want to meet the moment because I know it’s going to be a big moment.’ Not necessarily for her, but she wanted that to resonate,” O‘s editor-at-large says. “And she just knocked it out of the park, as she does.”

So much so that social media started to call upon Winfrey, 63, to run for president in 2020.

“I did not think they would be talking about it in presidential terms,” reveals King, who said on Tuesday’s CTM broadcast that Winfrey was “intrigued” by the possibility of serving. “I thought that they would be talking about it because it was powerful. She wasn’t writing this thinking, ‘I’m going to launch my presidential campaign,’ which, by the way, she’s not even thinking about having a presidential campaign. She wasn’t thinking in those terms. I thought they’d be talking about it because I knew it was going to be good.”

Ultimately, “She did not want it to be a political speech,” King says. “She wanted it to be a uniting speech.”