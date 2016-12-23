One for All and All for Onesies! Oprah and Gang Celebrate the Holidays in Sweet Stripey Style

Gayle King shared a picture on Instagram of best friend Oprah Winfrey and her beau, Stedman Graham, on Thursday huddling near a fire.

The 61-year-old CBS This Morning co-anchor captioned the photo with, “Stars they are just like us! @oprah & @stedmangrahamofficial relaxing by the fire -beverage of choice hot apple cider …”

Stars they are just like us! @oprah & @officialstedman relaxing by the fire -beverage of choice hot apple cider … A photo posted by Gayle King (@gayleking) on Dec 22, 2016 at 3:18pm PST

Winfrey and Graham sat across each other looking comfy in a red and white striped onesie as well as a T-shirt and sweatpants.

Later in the evening, King posted a second photo of their group around the dinner table wearing the same red and white striped onesie as Winfrey.

Dinner!@oprah surprised us w/@burtsbeesbaby onesie no size big enuf for @officiaIstedman-I think he was bummed (smile) it was most popular on @oprahmagazine favorite things list A photo posted by Gayle King (@gayleking) on Dec 22, 2016 at 7:48pm PST

“Dinner! @oprah surprised us w/ @burtsbeesbaby onesie no size big enuf for @stedmangrahamofficial,” she captioned the photo. “I think he was bummed (smile) it was most popular on @oprahmagazine favorite things list.”

On Thursday, Oprah revealed that she had lost over 40 lbs. in two new ads for Weight Watchers, shared with PEOPLE.

Winfrey, who is a Weight Watchers shareholder, said that the program is less of a diet, and more of a life change.

“Weight Watchers is easier than any other program I’ve ever been on,” she said in a press release shared with PEOPLE. “It’s a lifestyle, a way of eating and a way of living that’s so freeing. You never feel like you are on a diet and it works.”

In September, the 62-year-old talk show queen took to Twitter to debunk rumors that she and Graham, 65, were marrying.

“Six people who know me well have called today congratulating me or surprised they weren’t invited to my wedding,” she wrote. “It’s not true!!”

The couple have been dating since 1986 and celebrated their 30th anniversary this year.