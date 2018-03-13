Watch Jim Carrey Explain His Love for Comedian Garry Shandling in New HBO Documentary

When comedian Garry Shandling died suddenly of pulmonary thrombosis in 2016 at age 66, it was Hollywood’s most celebrated comedians who mourned him the most.

Dubbed “the comic’s comic,” Shandling had a profound impact on other stand-up artists, and Shandling’s own inner circle included producer Judd Apatow, who got his start as a writer for Shandling’s Larry Sanders Show in the early ’90s.

Now, Apatow has produced a two-part film, The Zen Diaries of Garry Shandling, which will premiere on HBO on March 26 and 27. In the film, Apatow interviewed 40 of Shandling’s friends and family, including comedians like Jim Carrey, Jay Leno, Jerry Seinfeld and Sarah Silverman, who remembered conversations with Shandling and talked about the effect he had on their careers and lives.

They also remembered a complex man who had a brilliant mind and was often quietly kind. See the exclusive clip of Jim Carrey opening up about how much he adored Shandling’s simple yet hilarious genius above.

Watch The Zen Diaries of Garry Shandling on HBO on March 26 and 27.