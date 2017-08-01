WARNING: SPOILERS below for the most recent episode of Game of Thrones, “The Queen’s Justice.”

With everything that went down on the most recent episode of Game of Thrones (Battle! A long-awaited meeting! RIP to this fan favorite!), there is a lot to unpack. As such, you might have missed the potential importance of the quick, weighty scene between Varys (Conleth Hill) and Melisandre (Carice Van Houten) in which they have a semi-casual discussion about what (if any) part the Red Woman will play in the future of this Song of Ice and Fire.

PEOPLE recently caught up with Van Houten to discuss her character’s impact on this season and if we should expect to see the Red Woman in Westeros ever again (Van Houten will not be making another appearance this season).

“I was happy that she returned at all,” Van Houten says. “I don’t know whether she’s gone away forever or whether she’s going to die alone, I have no idea, so I was very very glad she came back and she came back with an important position. It’s unfortunate that I’m only in it for so little, but it also means that she is really in it not for herself. She takes the risk to bring the message across and even if it means it puts her in a situation where Jon Snow could see her again and kill her.”

The Dutch actress and singer is hopeful that Melisandre has earned some good karma with the role she played in bringing two major characters together.

“I hope she can use the power that she might still have for good purpose, but I don’t know,” she says. “I have a bit of a feeling that her journey is maybe now ending a little bit. She’s done everything she could do. It’s a tiny arc, but that makes it all the more interesting for what’s going to happen next year, you know? We won’t see her. She has to go somewhere so I’m very very curious. There’s no hint in this case, in this year for me, where I’m going, it could be anywhere. It’s going to be really exciting.”

No matter where we see the mysterious Red Woman next, Van Houten loved getting a chance to work with cast members that her character had never “met” before.

“I thought it was great, I was sort of star struck,” she says of her scenes in Dragonstone. “I felt like ‘Wow, I’m in a scene with Tyrion and Daenerys and all these people, it was really great. It was an experience for me because I just gave birth six weeks before, so I was in a different country and I just had a baby and speaking Valyrian with different characters and wow, it was a bit of a roller coaster to be honest.”

