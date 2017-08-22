Ned Stark meets Sir Mix A Lot when Maisie Williams and Sophie Turner give their best impressions of Sean Bean’s fallen Stark family patriarch in this exclusive clip from the duo’s upcoming episode of Carpool Karaoke: The Series.

The Apple Music series filmed the spirited Game of Thrones stars during their visit to Austin, Texas, during the South by Southwest festival in March, and their episode premieres Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET.

Based on the segment that has become a global, viral video sensation on The Late Late Show with James Corden, Carpool Karaoke: The Series has celebrity pairings behind the wheel and features LeBron James, Ariana Grande, Will Smith, Miley Cyrus, Shakira, Gwyneth Paltrow and more.

Here’s another previous preview clip of the duo on the show:

Two new episodes debut weekly, and fans can stream the official “Carpool Karaoke” playlist from Apple Music here.

