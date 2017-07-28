Game of Thrones Star Kit Harington Talks Jon Snow Finally Meeting Daenerys

If you’re up to date on your Game of Thrones episodes, you’re probably on pins and needles waiting for a major meeting of minds to come on this weekend’s episode.

Last episode, Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) and Tyrion Lannister (Peter Dinklage), her Hand of the Queen, sent a letter to Jon Snow, inviting him to Dragonstone to meet her. And, much to viewers’ excitement, the season seven, episode three trailer concludes with the King of the North arriving before the Mother of Dragons – cue the chills.

While the cast is keeping quiet about the scene, PEOPLE Now reported that Kit Harington, who plays Jon Snow, said in ELLE’s August issue that he thinks Jon and Daenerys finally meeting “will be a huge pleasure,” giving GOT fans hope for a powerful alliance between the two.

In light of this moment in the show, however, Harington — who recently revealed he has moved in with off-screen love and former GoT costar Rose Leslie — dished what it was like meeting Clarke in real life.

“I was sort of bowled over by this absolutely stunning, petite girl with this wicked sense of humor,” he shared. “We became very fast friends quite quickly.”

And while the HBO hit’s actors, including BFFs Maisie Williams and Sophie Turner, are certainly chummy off screen, that’s not to say tension isn’t reaching an all-time high in Westeros. While Jon and Daenerys’ meeting might be the peak of excitement in the next episode, we can also hope to see if Yara Greyjoy (Gemma Whelan) will survive her evil uncle’s clutches, or if sparks will fly between Brienne of Tarth (Gwendoline Christie) and Jaime Lannister (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau).

So let fire meet ice — even though Jon may unknowingly have a little bit of both in his blood.

Game of Thrones airs Sundays (9 p.m. ET) on HBO.