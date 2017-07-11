It’s hard to imagine Kit Harington as anyone on Game of Thrones besides Jon Snow. But before he scored his breakout role, the 30-year-old British actor tired out to play a few more of Westeros’ more iconic characters.

In celebration of the hit HBO show’s seventh season, which premieres on Sunday, producers David Benioff and D.B. Weiss passed Jimmy Kimmel Live some of Harington’s “never-before-seen” audition tapes — featuring the actor doing his best take on Daenerys Targaryen, Cersei Lannister, Arya Stark, Ygritte, Hodor and a White Walker.

The hilarious segment allowed Harington to show his range — and, in true Game of Thrones fashion, go topless in one scene. “Well hello, Khal Drogo,” he joked as Daenerys Targaryen, tasseling the curls of his blonde wig and opening his top to show a blurred breast plate. “Would you like to see my dragons?”

Elsewhere in the clip, Harington cradled Cersei’s wine chalice, explaining, “When you play the game of thrones, you win or you die. Now, if you’ll excuse me, I need to have sex with my brother.”

Harington also did his best Harry Potter, dressing up as the J.K. Rowling character in a perfect fantasy crossover twist.

Previously, Harington spilled to Entertainment Weekly that fans can expect more of Jon Snow in this season of Game of Thrones.

“Everyone gets a bigger slice of the pie,” he said. “Everybody is left with more stuff to do. This season is really different than any other season because of the fewer episodes and everything accelerating toward the end. A lot of stuff collides and happens much much quicker than you’re used to seeing on Thrones — it was a plodding slow machine and it’s now turning into a thriller. It’s quite exciting how it ramps up speeds up toward a dangerous climax.”

Game of Thrones returns Sunday at 9 p.m. ET on HBO.