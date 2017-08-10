Game of Thrones Actor Surprises Leslie Jones During Hilarious Seth Meyers Segment

Varys may have found himself a new queen.

Leslie Jones and Seth Meyers reunited on Wednesday’s Late Night for the long-awaited second episode of Game of Jones when the members of the Saturday Night Live family got together to watch the most recent Game of Thrones installment, “The Spoils of War.”

There were plenty of early laughs between Jones’ sexual interest in Littlefinger (Aidan Gillen) and her dating history, which is apparently chock-full of Three-eyed Ravens. Yet, the high-point was when the actress was questioning the motives of Varys when the actor who portrays him, Conleth Hill, strolled in.

“Oh my God, this is so cool!” she screamed. “I was saying that you can’t trust your ass, but you know sh— that you not telling everybody.”

The two continued to debate the intentions of both Varys and “TheRon,” with Hill declaring, “All eunuchs stick together.”

Late Night with Seth Meyers airs on weeknights (12:35 a.m. ET) on NBC, and Game of Thrones airs Sundays (9 p.m. ET) on HBO.

