Why Game of Thrones Won't Be at the 2017 Emmys

It’s the one show that usually sweeps at the Emmys.

The HBO fan favorite has been nominated for 110 awards over the past seven years and has taken home 38 of them — including two for outstanding supporting actor for Peter Dinklage. But this year, the fantasy drama doesn’t have a single nomination.

The reason? Not because it was a bad season — they just didn’t make the cut-off date.

In order to be eligible for an Emmy, a show has to have aired between June 1, 2016, and May 30, 2017. This year’s season of Thrones didn’t start until July 16, 2017. Previous seasons have begun in April, making them eligible.

So while we’ll miss seeing Cersei and Sansa and Tyrion and the rest of the cast onstage this Sunday, HBO is sure to bring home a few statuetts again. The network’s other fantasy drama, Westworld, is nominated for 22 Emmys, including Anthony Hopkins for outstanding actor in a drama.

Oh, and you know, Julia Louis-Dreyfus is deservedly up again for outstanding actress in a comedy for HBO’s Veep. Will she take it home again? Our People Picks editor Tom Gliatto sure thinks so. See more of his predictions here. And happy watching!

The 69th Primetime Emmy Awards, hosted by Stephen Colbert, will air live on CBS at 8 p.m. ET from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.