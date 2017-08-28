Game of Thrones Stars React to THAT Huge Jon Snow Reveal

This post contains spoilers from the Game of Thrones season 7 finale, “The Dragon and the Wolf” …

So. Emilia Clarke. How do you think Daenerys Targaryen is going to react in the final season of Game of Thrones to the rather stunning news that her lover Jon Snow is also her nephew?

We asked the Game of Thrones star this question while she sat on folding chair amid the ancient Roman ruins of Italica outside Seville, Spain last fall. The production used the historical location for King’s Landing’s famed Dragonpit in Sunday’s emotional finale, “The Dragon and the Wolf.”

Clarke paused, considering. Then she loudly cried: “Ewwwww!” and laughed. “I think that’s how it’s going to go. I get the toothbrush—” she pretended to frantically brush her tongue.

It was a hilarious reaction that underscores the rather seriously emotional game-changing revelation that threatens to shake up the final season of Game of Thrones.

I pointed out that Daenerys has presumably long assumed she’ll avoid her family’s long predilection for incest. “Exactly!” Clarke says. “And then I walked back into it.”

And what about the fact that Jon Snow — er, Aegon Targaryen — has a better claim to the Iron Throne than she does?

“I’ve worked so hard, I don’t want to share that throne,” she replied. “No. The throne’s big enough for one dragon bum, and that’s mine. That’s it!”

For costar Kit Harington, his main concern was figuring out how to realistically ramp up their romance with each of their pivotal scenes across four episodes — which led to some amusing behind the scenes debate.

“Usually you go into a movie and meet [your costar] for the first time and you develop that chemistry over that time,” Harington says. “But if you’ve known somebody for seven years and shared this incredible journey in your own lives together … we’re both kind of freaking out about it. I would be like, ‘What’s the sexual tension in this scene?’ and she’s like, ‘Stop talking about sexual tension!’ It’s a unique experience to be in as an actor and you know the world is watching.”

Concurs Clarke: “Yeah [I would say], ‘Would you just stop? Just give me some sexy eyes, don’t keep talking about sexual chemistry all the time,’” and added about the scene itself: “I love that when we get to the saucy stuff it’s a beautiful acceptance of a wordless … yep.”

The turning point for Daenerys, Clarke notes, was when Jon left her to journey beyond The Wall to capture the wight. “She’s just like: Why don’t I want you do go? Why don’t I want you— doooooon’t fall for him. Don’t do it! There’s a battle going in on herself.”

As for Harington’s reaction to his character’s parentage news next season, the actor would only say, “I said to Emilia it’s going to be a really cool scene when they find out.”

And how will the reveal impact their relationship?

“That part of it, I can’t predict,” he says. “It could be them walking off into the sunset. It could be them killing each other.”

