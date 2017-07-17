Girl Power! Fans React to the Most Badass Moments from the Game of Thrones Premiere

Winter is here — and the women of HBO’s 38-time Emmy-winning drama Game of Thrones couldn’t be less afraid.

Last season was a major turning point for the women of the fantasy drama, who spent much of the first six seasons at the very limited mercy of small-minded men.

Slowly but surely, the women of Westeros (and beyond) found their place in a world stacked against them. Season’s 7 premiere, one of the most anticipated TV events of 2017, had no shortage of badass displays of feminine power. The word of the week: revenge.

Sansa (Sophie Turner) can’t be held back. Fresh off of feeding Ramsay to the dogs, Sansa tears into Jon for his forgiveness of their enemies and barely gives Little Finger (who made extremely uncomfortable advances on her last season) the time of day. She makes a great role model for the young Lady Lyanna Mormont, who follows suit, telling a misogynistic grandpa that she doesn’t “need your permission to defend the North.”

Lyanna was definitely a fan-favorite from the episode.

"I don't plan on knitting while men fight for me. And I don't need your permission to fight." Love her!! #LyannaMormont #GameOfThrones — We Geek Girls (@WeGeekGirls) July 17, 2017

OMG Lyanna Mormort shutting down the patriarchy #GoTS7 #LyannaMormont — Rachel A 🤓 (@NerdAlert626) July 17, 2017

And let’s not forget the other Lady of the North, Arya (Maisie Williams), who starts out the episode with a mass murder to avenge her brother. Using her faceless assassin powers, Arya poses as Lord Frey (whose throat she totally slit last season) and lures all the men responsible for the Red Wedding into one hall. Using the classic poison-in-the-fancy-wine trick, Arya wipes out a room-full of traitors before the theme song even starts.

This adorable thing just offed 50 men before the opening credits. Slay girl. #GOT7 #aryastark pic.twitter.com/oT8E1WIcAD — Meghan (@balti_moore) July 17, 2017

It was soooooooo worth the wait! #aryastark opening scene was pure gold. "Leave one wolf alive and the sheep are never safe." #GoTS7 pic.twitter.com/0HE2GWwwZ4 — Roxana (@DushiRox) July 17, 2017

About a thousand miles south of the Stark women, Cersei (Lena Headey) is still riding the high of blowing up literally everyone who messed with her in season 6. Standing on a map of Westeros, Cersei basically tells Jaime that even their children betrayed them so they should just live it up. No one is safe from Cersei’s wrath. One Twitter user even noticed the striking similarity between Cersei and another badass TV woman.

And, of course, the Khaleesi had to make a grand entrance. Arriving at the dragon-themed castle of her ancestors, Daenerys (Emilia Clarke) tears down the banner of the men who took her home and walks straight into the war room. As if she were asking us whether we can handle what’s to come, she ends the episode with a rhetorical “Shall we begin?”