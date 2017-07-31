WARNING: SPOILERS ahead with regard to the most recent episode of Game of Thrones, “The Queen’s Justice.”

Gods be not good. We Game of Thrones fans lost yet another beloved TV character tonight, and while it’s not out of question given the bloodthirsty nature of HBO’s hit show, Sunday’s newest addition to GoT‘s “Dead Character Club” is a bummer.

RIP Olenna Tyrell, Queen of Thorns (Diana Rigg) and deliverer of the best eye rolls and one-liners next to Tyrion Lannister (Peter Dinklage). And so we pay tribute to the cunning matriarch and political dynamo with a celebration of a few of her best moments on the show in GIF form:

Queen of Shade:

Queen of Speaking her Mind:

Queen of Stating the Obvious:

Queen of the Pointed Glance:

Queen of Modesty:

Queen of Etiquette:

Queen of Honest Opinions:

Queen of Metaphor:

Queen of Passive Aggression:

Queen of Fans:

Sigh. We will miss you, Olenna Tyrell!

Game of Thrones airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on HBO.