Game of Thrones Star Nikolaj Coster-Waldau on Cersei’s 'Pregnancy' and if Jaime Will Kill Her

Game of Thrones, but when he’s off the set, he’s just as much of a super-fan as you are. Which is why, when InStyle sat down with the actor to discuss all things Game of Thrones Season 8, he already had some thoughts on the major fan theories swirling around the Internet. For one, he knows that you’re skeptical about Cersei’s pregnancy. Nikolaj Coster-Waldau plays Jaime Lannister on, but when he’s off the set, he’s just as much of a super-fan as you are. Which is why, whensat down with the actor to discuss all thingsSeason 8, he already had some thoughts on the major fan theories swirling around the Internet. For one, he knows that you’re skeptical about Cersei’s pregnancy.

When Coster-Waldau first read the script, he didn’t doubt she was carrying their child, but now he’s not so sure. “That’s what I thought. I mean, I still think she is. But I don’t know how. I’m not sure anymore,” he told InStyle. “It might be that she was just playing all of us. When we did it, I definitely believed her. And that, I guess, is what’s important. Jaime believed her.”

The actor has also heard your theories about Cersei’s death, including the very popular interpretation of the Valonqar prophecy that has Jaime killing his sister. In case you need a refresher, Cersei Lannister received a prophecy from Maggy the frog as a kid that she would be killed by the “valonqar,” which translates to “little brother” in High Valyrian. While Jaime is her twin, he was born after her. Tyrion is also a possible suspect, though Coster-Waldau thinks there would be a “beautiful connection” if Jaime was the one to end his sister’s life.

“It makes sense. He killed the Mad King and now he’s killing the Mad Queen,” he told InStyle. But there is one caveat: She’s supposedly pregnant with his child. For the actor, that’s a game-changer. “It’d be like the Red Wedding 2. That would be really horrible. I hope he wouldn’t,” he told us.

Jaime may not be so keen on putting an end to his sister/lover, but in the Season 7 finale, Cersei basically gave the order to have him killed. A lot went unspoken in the final scene between these two, but Coster-Waldau thinks his character narrowly avoided death.

“She said, you know, no one walks away from me. And then he walks away from her and she tries to make that threat, like, ‘Okay, you’re going to die,’” he said, recalling the scene where The Mountain reaches for his sword. “When he says, ‘I don’t believe you,’ that’s the last thing he says, I think that means, I really don’t believe you. I don’t believe in you and me. But they’re always going to be connected.”

Season 8 can’t come soon enough.

