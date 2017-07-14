Game of Thrones
Game of Thrones: Moments You May Have Forgotten from Last Season
With all the craziness of the Battle of the Bastards, you may have forgotten these bizarre moments from Game of Thrones season 6
By Liam Berry
Sansa Rejects Little Finger (More Than Once)
Sansa (Sophie Turner) really has been through it all. She escaped capture by the Lannisters (who killed her father), survived a forced "marriage" to the sadistic Ramsay Bolton (who claimed to have killed her brothers) and finally succeeded in taking back her castle. After all that, this creep (with a surprising amount of influence) couldn't leave her alone
What will Sansa do to keep Little Finger at bay this season? How will the king of all schemers get his revenge against her? Good luck, Sansa.
Arya Absolutely Slays (Her Enemies)
In the midst of the busiest episode of last season, it would be easy to forget that Arya (Maisie Williams) was serving way more than just looks to the man who murdered Robb and derailed her last chance at happiness. This is the Arya we've been waiting for!
Wun Wun Smashes the Gates of Winterfell
Not only did we finally get to see the risen Jon Snow back in action, but we also got to see him get the sweetest revenge against the absolute worst character, Ramsay. This guy tortured his half-brother within an inch of his sanity, assaulted his sister and stole his home. It was high time we saw this piece of dirt pay up. And what better way to do it than with the scariest character, a literal giant, breaking down his front door?
Daenerys Is Coming Home
Daenerys (Emilia Clarke) didn't just defeat a desert slave empire last season, she made the final preparations to take back that which is hers: everything (Iron Throne included).
Reunited and It Feels So Good
After so much terror, despair and heartbreak, Sansa finally gets a ray of light when she is reunited with her brother, Jon Snow (Kit Harington), before the "Battle of the Bastards" at the end of Season 6.
Everyone remembers the iconic "King of the North" (take two) moment with Jon and Sansa in the halls of Winterfell, but this sweet moment should not be forgotten, especially going into this season, when anyone is fair game to get killed.
Bran, the Time-Traveling Psychic
We all thought Bran was done for when Jaime pushed him out of the window in one of those early GoT "WTF?" moments.
Instead, he traded the ability to walk for the ability to mind-control direwolves, blackbirds and, of course, Hodor. Not to mention, you know, he can travel back in time.
The Children of the Forest
It felt like no matter how much we learned about these freaky little wood nymphs, there was never a satisfactory explanation for why these lil' scamps even existed. They threw fireballs, scurried around Bran's new wizard pad and even revealed they were responsible for creating the White Walkers.
The Children of the Forest were definitely the most bizarre, if not confusing, element of GoT last season.
Cersei Kills Everyone
Game of Thrones has a way of making you hate everyone you loved and love everyone you hated.
With Cersei (Lena Headey), that couldn't be more true. Despite her contributing to the murder of Ned, imprisonment of Sansa and the death of her son's wife, it all felt kind of ... reasonable (from her perspective, at least).
Well, last season, she finished the job. You couldn't forget Tommen's suicide if you tried, but not many noticed that it means no one in King's Landing is left to challenge Cersei's reign.
The Red Woman Goes Solo
Melisandre is one of the series' stranger characters. She can give birth to murderous shadows, bring people back to life and, of course, she's secretly an old lady. Now, this mysterious priestess is being forced to go solo, without a king, because Jon exiled her for Shireen's death. It's easy to forget because GoT is so violent, but she did, after all, burn a child at the stake.
