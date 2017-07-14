Game of Thrones: Moments You May Have Forgotten from Last Season

Sansa Rejects Little Finger (More Than Once)

Sansa (Sophie Turner) really has been through it all. She escaped capture by the Lannisters (who killed her father), survived a forced "marriage" to the sadistic Ramsay Bolton (who claimed to have killed her brothers) and finally succeeded in taking back her castle. After all that, this creep (with a surprising amount of influence) couldn't leave her alone

What will Sansa do to keep Little Finger at bay this season? How will the king of all schemers get his revenge against her? Good luck, Sansa.