Scoop Straight from Westeros: Game of Thrones Insiders Spill Season 8 Secrets!

Now there’s a new avenue to Westeros besides our screens — the stage!

Composer Ramin Djawadi, who created the Game of Thrones soundtrack, will be leading the Game of Thrones Live Concert Experience, a jam-packed arena tour kicking off this month, and a couple GoT cast members are sampling the action.

Previewing a run-through of the concert experience, GoT actor Jacob Anderson told reporters at the event he felt “a bit starstruck” by the composer extraordinaire, who also penned the music to new HBO hit Westworld.

For his part, Djawadi says presenting the music in stage format makes it more immersive for fans.

“Visually, we will place the orchestra, and also with that, the audience, in Westeros,” said Djawadi, 42. “Some of the screens can actually come down and surround the orchestra and place you within a snowstorm.”

Anderson’s castmate Liam Cunningham also attended the concert’s rousing rehearsal. Teasing the seventh season’s plot, he recapped the danger coming from the north with the Night’s King.

“There’s no way any one team is going to take care of that,” Cunningham shared. “There’s obviously messages flying back and forward between people, so it’s going to be really interesting and a different feel in this season than in previous, at least it was when we filmed.”

Though we don’t wish to be reminded how the show wraps after season 8, Anderson already plans to smuggle some show props.

“I have a major heist planned to just take everything,” Anderson divulged. “Everything that’s quite small, I feel like I can conceal it in my costume.”

The Game of Thrones Live Concert Experience kicks off Feb. 20 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.