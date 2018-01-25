Game of Thrones' Lena Headey Reunites with the Syrian Refugee Mother She Met in 2016

She might play the most evil woman in Westeros, but in real life Lena Headey is working to make the world a better place.

Headey is currently in Germany on a trip with the International Rescue Committee, a non-profit organization dedicated to aiding refugees. On the trip, she reunited with Marwa, a Syrian refugee and mother of three young daughters whom she met in June 2016 on a trip to Greece with fellow Game of Thrones costars Liam Cunningham and Maisie Williams.

When Headey first met Marwa, she had been separated from her husband, Aiman, for over a year and a half because he was hospitalized with cancer in Germany. But despite the distance and the disease, the family reunited in September 2016 and is now rebuilding lives their together in Germany, a country that has given asylum to 1.5 million refugees in the past two years.

“We asked Aiman how it was to see her [Marwa] again, and he said he fell to the ground because he couldn’t believe his eyes,” Headey tells PEOPLE of the family’s reunion.

Tara Todras-Whitehill for the International Rescue Committee

The Game of Thrones star says that even though the family is “happy to be back together,” they are still adjusting to their new lives in an unfamiliar and foreign country.

“They’re very warm, loving, generous people to be around and my hope for them is that other people in Germany get to see that and get to know them and befriend them because they are really wonderful,” Headey says.

Marwa and Aiman have also added to their family, welcoming a son, Werner, a little over a month ago. Headey says that the new baby was named in honor of the family’s German neighbor who has helped them with their transition.

Tara Todras-Whitehill for the International Rescue Committee

Headey teamed up with the IRC again for her current trip to Germany.

“We’re here seeing some very proactive, positive programs and initiatives that are helping people find work, become integrated, find friendship and employment,” Headey says of the work the organization is doing to help integrate Syrian refugees into German society.

Tara Todras-Whitehill for the International Rescue Committee

Headey says she plans to continue to work with the IRC and that it is “vital” for people in her position to help out.

“It gives you new perspective, it makes you question daily choices,” Headey explains. “And also it’s just opened a door for me that I want to keep returning to and let my children know about and it’s exciting.”